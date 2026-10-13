Terrorist Hideout Busted In J&K's Poonch. AK-47, Explosives Seized

Security forces on Tuesday busted a terrorist hideout in the higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district and recovered an AK rifle and a huge cache of arms and ammunition.

The operation was launched in the Satharban forest area of Poonch's Surankote town after specific intelligence inputs about a suspected terror cache. A joint team of the Rashtriya Rifles battalion under Romeo Force and the Jammu and Kashmir Police carried out a detailed search of the dense forest area.

During the search, troops detected a natural cave being used as a hideout. On thorough checking, the cave was found concealing one AK-47 rifle, 30 rounds of ammunition, six grenades and medical equipment.

Officials said the hideout is suspected to have been used by terrorists operating in the area to store arms and logistics for future activities.

The recovered grenades were later destroyed in situ by the Bomb Disposal Team following standard safety protocols. The area was further cordoned off, and searches were intensified.

Security forces have stepped up search operations along the LoC and in hinterland forest areas of Poonch-Rajouri to thwart infiltration attempts and dismantle terror support infrastructure.