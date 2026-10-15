Jammu And Kashmir Changes School Timings Amid Cold Weather: Classes To Begin After 10 am

The Jammu and Kashmir Government on Wednesday changed the schools' timing in the valley in view of the onset of cold weather. As per reports, the timings have been changed amid shortening of days and cold weather following snowfall in higher reaches of Kashmir and rainfall in the plains over the past two days.

According to an order issued by the Directorate of School Education, Kashmir, schools within Srinagar Municipal Corporation limits will operate from 10 am to 3:30 pm.

Meanwhile, the schools outside the Srinagar municipal limits and in other districts of the valley will function from 10:30 am to 4:00 pm.

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The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) manages school education, date sheets, and board examinations for Classes 9 through 12 across the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.