Pakistani Intruder Arrested Near International Border In Jammu

The Border Security Force (BSF) arrested a suspected Pakistani national along the International Border (IB) in the Kanachak sector of Jammu on Thursday.

The intruder was caught in the morning hours by alert troops of the 44 Battalion in the forward area of Border Outpost (BOP) Sohan, a sensitive stretch of the 198-km-long Jammu IB that remains highly vulnerable to infiltration and smuggling attempts.

The intruder has been identified as Nazir, a resident of Luni village in Pakistan's Sialkot district, just opposite the Kanachak - RS Pura belt.

Immediately after the arrest, BSF personnel took the intruder into custody and sanitised the area. The Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of the sector rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation.

The BSF is currently questioning Nazir to ascertain whether the crossing was inadvertent or a deliberate attempt to check the alertness of troops on the border to push in terrorists in the near future.

Pattern Of Intrusions On Jammu IB

This is not an isolated incident. The Jammu frontier has witnessed a series of similar arrests in recent months:

Alert troops on March 25 detained an elderly Pakistani national opposite BOP Bhaller in Ramgarh sector in Samba district.

The intruder surrendered on being challenged. Preliminary questioning revealed he had crossed inadvertently and was later slated for repatriation after formalities.

On the eve of Republic Day this year, BSF eliminated a Pakistani intruder identified as Mohd Arif, 61, from Lahore, after he ignored repeated warnings and aggressively approached the fence near Chak Majra village in Ramgarh sector. His body was recovered close to the border.

In two separate incidents earlier, BSF gunned down one intruder in Arnia sector who was aggressively approaching the fence and arrested another in Ramgarh sector who was found with no incriminating material.

Officials said the BSF remains on high alert along the IB in Jammu, Samba and Kathua districts as Pakistan-based handlers continue to use the border for infiltration and drone-dropping of arms, ammunition and narcotics.

Further investigation is underway in the latest Kanachak case.