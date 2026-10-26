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Over 340 Voter ID Cards Found On Narmada Riverbank In Madhya Pradesh

The Congress also sought a search operation in the river through divers to look for more voter ID cards.

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Over 340 Voter ID Cards Found On Narmada Riverbank In Madhya Pradesh
Residents collected the cards during a cleanliness drive along the riverbank.
Khargone:

A total of 343 voter identity cards were found abandoned on the banks of the Narmada river in Mandleshwar town of Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district on Sunday, following which the opposition Congress demanded an FIR and an impartial probe.

Preliminary information suggests the cards belong to the Rau assembly constituency in neighbouring Indore district.

Residents collected the cards during a cleanliness drive along the riverbank and informed the administration. Moments later, a video showing the recovered cards went viral on social media.

District Congress president Ravi Naik, accompanied by party workers, approached Mandleshwar police station and submitted a complaint seeking registration of an FIR.

Naik questioned the Election Commission's functioning and demanded action against those responsible.

The Congress also sought a search operation in the river through divers to look for more voter ID cards.

"The Congress will gherao the police station if an FIR is not registered," Naik warned.

Mandleshwar Sub-Divisional Officer of Police Shweta Shukla said the voter ID cards were found during the cleanliness drive along the Narmada.

The revenue team had seized the cards, and the police station in-charge has been directed to investigate the matter. Police had also received a complaint from the Congress, she added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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