Over 150 Fall Ill After Wedding Meal In Madhya Pradesh Village

More than 150 people fell ill after eating a wedding meal in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district with food poisoning suspected to be the cause, officials said on Thursday.

All of those admitted to local hospitals were out of danger, they said.

Around 1,200 people were present for the wedding meal at Babadiya-Noabad village, about 25 km from Sehore town, on Wednesday night, local sources said.

Many of them later complained of stomach pain, vomiting and diarrhoea, and were taken to the Ichhawar health centre around midnight.

Local officials alerted the district health department and a medical team was rushed to Ichhawar. The district hospital declared an emergency and called in additional doctors and nursing staff. Two wards were reserved for the suspected food poisoning patients, officials said.

"I want to thank the administration for the way they helped the affected people and attended to them in the dead of the night around 3 am, " local MLA and revenue minister Karan Singh Verma told reporters after visiting a sick person.

The food served at the wedding meal might have spoiled due to the hot weather, the minister said.

Many of the patients have been discharged, officials said.

The wedding meal had been hosted by a person named Bansilal, said Ichhawar police station house officer Pankaj Wadekar.

A team led by the local Sub-Divisional Magistrate collected food samples for testing, officials said.

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