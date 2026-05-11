UP Bride Refuses Marriage After Groom Falls Ill, Seeks Health Report

A bride in Etah district refused to solemnise marriage, alleging that the groom's medical condition had been concealed from her family, police said on Saturday.

Her family refused to proceed with the wedding ceremony on Sunday and demanded his health report, they said.

The incident took place in the Sakit area, where the groom reportedly fell ill during the wedding rituals, triggering a dispute between the two families, police said.

According to local residents, the groom, a native of Katholi village in Kotwali Dehat area, had arrived with the wedding procession at a guest house in Sakit on Sunday evening for his marriage with a woman, the daughter of Vijay Singh from Nagla Phule village.

During the ceremony, the groom allegedly lost his balance while seated for the rituals and fell from his chair, creating panic among those present, they said.

People at the venue rushed to assist him, with some offering water while others suggested calling a doctor, eyewitnesses said.

Initially, family members treated the episode as a case of nervousness, but the woman's family later raised questions about the groom's health condition.

According to her family, the groom's relatives had concealed details regarding his illness before finalising the marriage proposal.

The disagreement soon escalated into an argument between the two sides and continued through the night despite repeated attempts by local elders and relatives to mediate a compromise.

"The bride said the marriage would take place only after the groom's health report was produced," a local resident present during the discussions claimed.

Police said two people from the bride's side were also taken to the police station during the dispute, following allegations of a heated confrontation between members of both families.

Despite several rounds of talks and community intervention, the bride and her family remained firm on their decision not to proceed with the wedding, following which the wedding procession returned without the bride.

Station House Officer Videsh Rathi said no written complaint had been received from either side so far.

"The matter has not formally come to my notice yet. Both parties have been called to the police station. Necessary action will be taken if a complaint is filed," Rathi said.

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