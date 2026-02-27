UP Couple's Marriage Lasted Only A Few Hours. Woman Reveals Why

A newly married couple in Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur district ended their marriage within hours of the wedding after the bride refused to begin her married life with the groom. The matter reached the police station, and after discussions between both families, the couple agreed to an immediate divorce.

The bride, Mithilesh Kumari, had arrived at her marital home after the wedding ceremonies were completed. When the couple entered their room for the first night, she declined to stay with her husband, Dharam Singh Kushwaha.

Bride Claims She Was Forced Into Marriage

Mithilesh stated that she was in love with another man and that the marriage had been arranged against her wishes. She alleged that her family members forced her into the marriage and had even beaten her before the wedding.

Groom Dharam Singh Kushwaha said that the situation could have been avoided if the bride had shared her concerns earlier. According to him, this would have prevented the humiliation faced by both families and the marriage would not have taken place.

As tensions rose, both families approached the Hamirpur's Rath police station to report the matter. Police officers attempted to mediate and counsel the couple. However, Mithilesh remained firm on her decision and refused to stay with her husband.

Rath police station in-charge Rakesh Singh stated that the cops discussed the matter at length with both sides. When the bride did not agree to continue the marriage, the families reached a mutual decision to separate.

Following the agreement, the couple opted for an immediate divorce. The bride then left the police station with her family and returned to her parental home.

(With inputs from Ravindra Nigam)