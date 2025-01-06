UP Man Dies By Suicide, Demands Wife, Mother-In-Law's Arrest In Video

A 35-year-old man died by suicide allegedly due to constant harassment by his wife and mother-in-law in Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur last week, police said on Monday.

In a 41-second video that was reportedly recorded before his death, the man, Rajesh Kumar, sought justice, demanding that his wife and mother-in-law be arrested. He also demanded that his two children, who are reportedly in his wife's custody, be sent back to his house.

"If I have worked honestly, there should be justice in my case, and my children should be brought back home. My wife and mother-in-law should be sent to prison," Rajesh is heard saying in the video that has now gone viral.

Rajesh did not explain the reason behind his suicide but his brother, Santosh Kumar, told police that he was repeatedly mentally harassed by his wife and his mother-in-law, and also threatened with a false dowry case.

The incident took place in Tehra village under Sumerpur block.

"Rajesh Kumar consumed a poisonous substance on January 3. He died during treatment. The body has been sent for post-mortem. Before taking the extreme step, he had recorded a video, which is being probed," Hamirpur Circle Officer Rajesh Kamal said.

Mr Kamal also said that a case has been registered against Rajesh's wife and her mother, on the basis of a complaint by Santosh, and a probe is underway.

There was no comment from Rajesh's wife or her mother at the time of filing this report.

In his police complaint, seen by NDTV, Mr Santosh alleged that on January 2, Rajesh's wife took all the jewellery and money that were kept in the locker and left home, along with their two children.

"At 7pm, Rajesh's brother-in-law Ravi called him and told him that his wife and children were in Pukhrayan (at her parents' house). The next morning (January 3), Rajesh made a phone call to Ravi and asked him to return his money and jewellery. Rajesh's wife then took the phone and, along with her mother, threatened my brother," Mr Santosh said.