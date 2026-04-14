UP Bride Demands 90 Lakhs From Groom On Wedding Night, Death Threats Follow

What could have been the beginning of a love story in the city of love, Agra, has turned into a tale of enmity and a legal battle. In Uttar Pradesh's Agra, that hosts the Taj Mahal - a symbol of love - a bride allegedly demanded Rs 90 lakh from her husband wanting to lift her veil on the first night of their marriage. The woman allegedly refused to have any kind of physical relationship with her husband until he paid her Rs 90 lakh. The Uttar Pradesh Police have now registered a case and are investigating the allegations.

Gaurav and Kalpana, both residents of Agra, got married nearly a year ago on April 29, but the wedding did not last even a day. According to the First Information Report (FIR) filed by Muskan, Gaurav's sister, Kalpana refused to establish a physical relationship with her husband and instead, insulted him.

Kalpana, along with her brothers, allegedly took away all her jewellery and her mother-in-law's jewels on the pretext of wanting to wear them.

Kalpana repeatedly pressured Gaurav and his family to "willingly" give Rs 90 lakh to her father and brothers.

In the first week of July, Kalpana left for her parents' home, issuing a threat to the effect: "Give Rs 90 lakh or be ready to die." She hasn't returned since. The bride's family has been allegedly threatening to burn Gaurav's family alive.

On September 3, Kalpana's brother, Rahul, shared his father's bank details with Muskan, instructing her to transfer the desired sum of money.

Months later, out of the blue, on March 25, Kalpana, along with her father (Narendra), brothers (Vikas and Rahul) and a matchmaker (Munna master), showed up at Gaurav's place. They locked the family inside and hurled abuses and issued death threats.

Kalpana's family allegedly gave a two-hour deadline to Gaurav to arrange for Rs 90 lakh if he wants to stay alive.

Gaurav's father, Ummed Singh -- a 67-year-old heart patient who is also visually impaired -- was subjected to humiliation and verbal abuse, with the perpetrators remarking that he ought to just die.

The accused allegedly tampered with the piped natural gas (PNG) connection installed at the house, to stage the incident as an accident.

The family was eventually rescued with the police's help.

The complainant has alleged that Kalpana and her family are often seen loitering around their house, issuing threats, creating an environment of fear. The matchmaker, Munna Master, is said to have confessed to hatching a deliberate conspiracy to arrange the marriage specifically to extort money.

A case has been registered, and a police investigation is underway.

(With inputs from Laxmikant)