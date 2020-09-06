Over 15 Lakh Repatriated Under Vande Bharat Mission Amid COVID: Hardeep Singh Puri

Over 4.5 lakh stranded Indians have been repatriated on flights so far, Hardeep Puri said (File)

More than 15 lakh people have returned through various modes, including more than 4.5 lakh on flights, under the Vande Bharat Mission, Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Saturday.

"International flights continue to facilitate repatriation and outbound travel of stranded citizens under Vande Bharat Mission since May 6, 2020. More than 15 lakh people have returned through various modes, including more than 4.5 lakh on flights so far," Mr Puri tweeted.

Hardeep Singh Puri also shared a photograph that stated that 4,059 Indian nationals returned on September 5.

The Vande Bharat Mission was started in early May to repatriate Indians stranded abroad due to coronavirus restrictions.