Mamata Banerjee To Felicitate Over 90 Fishermen Released From Bangladesh

There is a high probability that the fishermen, who were arrested between October and November for intruding into Bangladesh's waters, will be given some compensation by the chief minister during the felicitation programme.

Read Time: 1 min
Mamata Banerjee To Felicitate Over 90 Fishermen Released From Bangladesh
The 95 fishermen were brought to Sagar Island on Sunday evening.
Sagar Island:

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who will be visiting Sagar Island in South 24 Parganas district on Monday to oversee the preparedness for the annual Gangasagar Mela, will felicitate 95 fishermen from the state who were recently released from a prison in neighbouring Bangladesh, an official said.

There is a high probability that the fishermen, who were arrested between October and November for intruding into Bangladesh's waters, will be given some compensation by the chief minister during the felicitation programme, he said.

"The chief minister will felicitate the fishermen who have been released by the Bangladesh government. Most of them are from Kakdwip while some are from Namkhana in the district," the official told PTI.

The district administration has already taken all initiatives and the stage has been set near the helipad in Sagar Island.

The 95 fishermen were brought to Sagar Island on Sunday evening, he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

