Over 100 Students Charged After Clashes At Banaras Hindu University

Over 100 students have been booked after the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) campus witnessed heavy stone pelting and damage to vehicles as a clash broke out between the students and the university's security personnel late on Tuesday night, officials said.

Police and Pradeshik Armed Constabulary (PAC) teams rushed to the campus and brought the situation under control.

According to sources, tensions flared near Raja Ram Hostel after a vehicle allegedly hit a female student.

When students approached security staff to complain, an argument broke out.

VIDEO | Varanasi: A violent clash erupted between students and the proctorial board at Banaras Hindu University (BHU), turning the campus into a high-security zone.



The dispute escalated, and students reportedly started pelting stones near the LD Guest House, causing damage to property.

There were unconfirmed reports of some students sustaining injuries.

Assistant Police Commissioner Gaurav Kumar on Wednesday said the situation is now fully under control. Lanka SHO Rajkumar Sharma said on a complaint by a BHU security officer, an FIR has been registered against two identified and over 100 unidentified students in this regard.

A detailed probe is underway in the matter, he said.

