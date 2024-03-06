Opposition Tipra Motha Likely To Join BJP-Led Government In Tripura

Tipra Motha chief Pradyot Debbarma, a scion of the Tripura princely family, is now in Delhi.

The Tipra Motha, the main opposition party of Tripura, will join the BJP-led government before the Lok Sabha elections, a senior leader of the BJP said today.

The Tipra Motha has 13 MLAs in the 60-member assembly and is likely to get two berths, the leader said.

The development took place days after a tripartite agreement for amicably resolving all issues of the indigenous people of Tripura was signed in New Delhi among the Tipra Motha, the Tripura government and the Centre.

"The Tipra Motha is set to join the BJP-IPFT coalition government before the Parliamentary elections. The date for swearing in of the ministers has not been finalised yet," state BJP president Rajib Bhattacharjee said.

Currently, the government has nine ministers including Chief Minister Manik Saha. According to rule, the state can have 12 ministers including the chief minister.

Leader of the opposition in the assembly, Animesh Debbarma of the Tipra Motha, told reporters that he is "not officially authorized" to speak on the issue.

"He is scheduled to return from Delhi on Thursday morning. Then, he is likely to sit with the chief minister," Animesh Debbarma said.

Under the tripartite agreement signed on February 2 in presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, it was agreed to amicably resolve all issues of the indigenous people of Tripura related to history, land and political rights, economic development, identity, culture and language, according to an official statement.



