Violence During 24-Hour Tripura Bandh Called To Demand Deportation Of Illegal Migrants

The Dhalai district of Tripura turned tense on Thursday evening as a mob supporting the 24-hour statewide strike clashed with police and administration officials. A police officer and an administration official were injured as they tried to control the arson and looting of shops that flared up during the strike called by the Tipra Civil Society.

The violence started when supporters for the bandh had entered the Shantirbazar market in the afternoon and began forcing traders to shut their shops. When the shopkeepers resisted, a heated altercation broke out between the two sides.

Subsequently, a larger group of bandh supporters -- who outnumbered the police personnel deployed there -- entered the market and allegedly looted several shops.

As the situation escalated, the local traders organised a counter-resistance, leading to further clashes. The mob allegedly set ablaze a vehicle that was parked inside the market. When firefighters attempted to douse the flames, the fire service vehicle was also vandalized.

During the unrest, a police officer, Samudra Debbarma, was injured. He was hit on the head with a brick. A government official - Block Development Officer Abhijit Majumder -- was also attacked when he reached the spot. His vehicle was targeted and he suffered head injuries.

A trader, identified as Biplab Deb, suffered a serious eye injury after being struck by a brick.

Both the injured BDO and the trader were rescued by the fire service personnel and taken to Kamalpur Bimal Sinha Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Locals said the situation in the area remains tense despite the deployment of additional forces.

The 24-hour statewide bandh was called to press for a series of demands, including the identification and deportation of illegal migrants, full implementation of the Tiprasa Accord, introduction of an Inner Line Permit system, cancellation of fake Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe certificates, and the adoption of the Roman script for the Kokborok language.

The strike, led by Tipra Motha MLA Ranjit Debbarma, had brought life to a partial halt in parts of the state. Heavy security was put in place in state capital Agartala and other major towns.