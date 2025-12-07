Poll Officials To Get Thrashed For Name Deletion: Tripura Congress Leader's Shocker

A senior Congress leader from Tripura -- former minister and MLA Sudip Roy Barman - has warned poll officials involved in the voter list revision exercise against electoral malpractices. Booth Level Officers or BLOs, he said on Sunday, will be publicly "beaten up" if they attempt to delete names of genuine voters or include any fake names during the special revision of voter lists.

The exercise is yet to begin in the northeastern state ruled by the BJP-led alliance. There is, however, a growing demand by BJP allies for SIR in the state.

Speaking at a party event, he alleged that the BJP, in Tripura and other states, has been influencing BLOs and election machinery to delete valid voters' names belonging to Opposition supporters and inserting fake or duplicate entries to benefit the ruling party.

He warned that similar tactics, allegedly seen in states like Bihar, must not be allowed to take root in Tripura.

The BLOs will face public backlash and lose their jobs if they attempt any form of malpractice, he said. "BLOs will be publicly beaten up if they attempt to delete names of genuine voters or include fake names during SIR," he said, stressing that the Congress workers shall remain alert and would strongly resist any unethical interference in the electoral process.

The Congress MLA reiterated that the party seeks a fully "transparent and error-free" electoral roll.

"We have no objection if names of deceased voters or foreign nationals are removed. But any attempt to include ghost voters, fake voters, or duplicate and triplicate entries will not be tolerated," he asserted.

Roy Barman added that it is the constitutional duty of the Election Commission of India to ensure fair and accurate electoral rolls and urged officials not to compromise under pressure from the ruling party.