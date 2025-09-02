Tipra Motha MLA Alleges Threat By BJP Leader, Probe Launched

Tipra Motha Party (TMP) MLA Philip Kumar Reang on Tuesday filed a complaint against BJP leader Pratik Dev Varma for threatening him inside the MLA hostel on Monday night.

An FIR was filed in this regard against Mr Verma, who is the son of Telangana Governor and former deputy CM of Tripura Jishnu Dev Varma. "I was engaged in a discussion with my family members. At that moment, three people appeared near the stairs of my government quarter and wrongfully restrained me, interfering in our family discussion. I requested them to leave me alone. They became more aggressive and started uttering violent, abusive words targeting me. They also mentioned that they will slit my throat," the FIR quoted the Kanchanpur MLA as saying.

In his complaint lodged at a police station in Agartala, he stated, "They said that they would bring more than 400 to 500 BJP workers to kill me and my family members. The said three persons came out from the MLA Hostel Room of Promode Reang, MLA from Santirbazar Assembly constituency. It is pertinent to mention here that they committed such an unexpected incident with me without any instigation on my part. There was a deep-rooted criminal conspiracy, which led to the imminent threat to my life last night."

"The family members of MLA Biswajit Kalai sheltered me, saving my life. As such, I, along with my family members, have become entirely insecure following the expressed threat of the three miscreants," the MLA stated in the FIR.

Speaking to reporters, Philip Kumar Reang said, "My colleagues and I met the Chief Minister Manik Saha and discussed last night's incident. He has assured us that he will take appropriate steps to safeguard the MLA hostel as well as look into the incident."

A post on the Tripura CMO X handle stated that a delegation led by Minister of State for Industries and Commerce Bishaketu Debbarma, along with six MLAs of Tipra Motha, met Mr Saha. "The delegation briefed the Chief Minister about yesterday's incident at the MLA Hostel and requested a review of the security arrangements. The Chief Minister assured them that the police will investigate the matter thoroughly and all necessary measures will be taken to ensure security," the post read.

Director General of Police Anurag, accompanied by senior officials, visited the MLA hostel to assess the security arrangements there. The DGP later said there was an argument between the legislator (Philip Reang) and three/four unidentified persons at the MLA hostel on Monday night. "Police have started an investigation to identify the people who threatened the MLA. Normally, only guests of the MLAs are allowed to enter the hostel. We are looking into the incident with all seriousness," the police chief told the media.

There are 45 rooms in the MLA hostel, of which 40 have been allotted to legislators from the BJP, the TMP, the CPI-M, and the Congress.

Mr Varma or the BJP is yet to comment on the matter