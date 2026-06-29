On Camera, Trader Robbed Of Gold, Cash, Car On Highway In Mangaluru

A Kerala-bound gold trader was robbed in a dramatic highway heist near Mangaluru in the early hours of Monday.

A seven-member gang intercepted his car and fled with the vehicle carrying around 180 grams of gold and cash worth an estimated Rs 20 lakh.

The victim, Vikas, a native of Payyanur in Kerala who runs a jewellery business in Sangli, Maharashtra, was returning home with his wife and child after attending a wedding.

The incident occurred at around 2.15 am near the Baikampady gate on National Highway. According to police, the gang, travelling in two Toyota Innova SUVs and a Swift car, blocked Vikas' Swift car in a movie-style. CCTV cameras in the area captured the dramatic robbery.

The accused allegedly forced Vikas out of his car at the spot before driving away with the vehicle. His wife and child, who were inside the car, were threatened and taken along by the gang before being dropped off safely near Kuloor.

The robbers then escaped with the stolen car.

Police suspect the gang may have fled either towards Kerala or Bengaluru. Multiple teams from Panambur Police have launched a search operation.

Investigators are analysing CCTV footage from the highway and surrounding areas to identify and trace the accused.