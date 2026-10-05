On Camera, Secunderabad Delivery Agent Hit With Broom Over Address Dispute

A food delivery agent was allegedly assaulted following a dispute over a delayed order in Secunderabad on Saturday.

The delivery agent, 24-year-old Ashish, was delivering an order around 7 pm in Secunderabad's Karkhana area when the customer, identified as Ajay Kumar, 35, allegedly asked him to deliver it to a different location, saying that he was not at home.

Ashish reportedly declined the request and asked the customer to call him when he was available at the delivery address. This led to a verbal altercation over the phone.

According to police, Ashish later went to the customer's residence to complete the delivery, where another argument broke out. The dispute allegedly escalated into a physical altercation, during which Ashish was assaulted and sustained a bleeding injury to his head.

Both Ashish and Ajay Kumar approached the Karkhana police station following the incident and lodged complaints. Police registered cases based on the complaints, and further investigation is underway.

According to the Karkhana police station's Station House Officer (SHO), the dispute began after the delivery agent reached the wrong address and contacted the customer. The argument continued after he reached the correct location and eventually turned physical.

Police registered a case based on Ashish's complaint under Sections 118 and 351 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), relating to causing hurt by dangerous means and criminal intimidation, respectively.

The CCTV footage captured portions of the confrontation, including the delivery agent being pushed and allegedly struck with a stick-like object. A woman can also be seen hitting the delivery agent. Police are examining the footage as part of the investigation.

After the incident, fellow delivery agents reportedly gathered near the police station demanding action.

Further police investigation is on.

