On Camera, 2 Women Pushed To Ground, Robbed Of Earrings In 15 Seconds

Three unidentified men allegedly targeted two women out on a walk, pushing both to the ground and snatching earrings from both of them in Punjab's Panchkula. The attack, caught on CCTV, is now being widely shared online.

Police say the two women were out on their regular walk when the men allegedly surrounded them without warning, giving them almost no chance to react. One of the accused reportedly grabbed one of the women and covered her mouth before pushing her to the ground. Both women were pushed down during the incident.

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The accused allegedly pulled the earrings from both women before fleeing the spot. Officials say the entire attack, from approach to escape, took around 15 seconds, highlighting how quickly the men carried out the robbery.

The CCTV visuals show the men closing in on the women before the alleged assault and snatching take place.

The incident has unsettled people in the area, especially women and elderly residents who walk regularly during early mornings and evenings. Many are now questioning how safe residential streets really are for those out on foot.

Police have opened an investigation and are checking the CCTV visuals to identify the accused. They are also checking possible escape routes and pulling footage from nearby cameras to track the men's movements before and after the incident.

Investigators are additionally trying to establish whether the accused had knowledge of the area or had been watching or following women before the attack.

Residents have voiced their unease and have called on the police to step up patrolling, particularly during the hours when walkers are most active.