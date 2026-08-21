11 Ponds Raided, 36 Tonnes Of Banned Thai Mangur Destroyed In Nagpur

The Fisheries Department in Nagpur has carried out a major crackdown on the illegal farming and sale of Thai catfish (Thai Magur) fish, destroying more than 36 tonnes of the banned fish recovered from 11 ponds in the district. The action was carried out in the Chicholi-Mahadula area of Parshivni taluka following information about the illegal farming of Thai Mangur in several ponds.

Officials found that the banned fish was being raised in 11 large ponds in the area. The Fisheries Department launched the operation with the help of 25 local fishermen, who were brought in to remove the fish from the ponds.

Using fishing nets, the team recovered more than 36 tonnes of Thai Mangur from the ponds. The recovered fish was then buried in pits and destroyed.

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Google mapping and dummy customers used

The operation was carried out by a team led by Assistant Commissioner Shubham Komrewar. According to the information provided by the Fisheries Department, officials first used Google mapping to identify the ponds. They also used dummy customers to verify information about the illegal farming and sale of the banned fish before taking action.

Following the verification, the department conducted raids at the identified ponds and removed the fish. A complaint has reportedly been submitted seeking action against farm owner Shakeel Khan Abdul Salam Khan in connection with the illegal farming of Thai Mangur. Officials said the operation was carried out with public health and environmental concerns in mind.

51 tonnes destroyed in three months

The latest operation is part of a wider crackdown against the illegal farming of Thai Mangur in the Nagpur region. According to the information provided by the department, a total of around 51 tonnes of Thai Mangur fish has been destroyed in such operations over the past three months.

The latest seizure of more than 36 tonnes is being seen as one of the department's biggest actions against the illegal farming of the banned fish in the area. The Fisheries Department is expected to continue monitoring ponds and other locations where illegal farming of Thai Mangur may be taking place.