Minors Sexually Abused At Private Military School In Nagpur, Director Arrested

A spate of incidents of sexual harassment has emerged from a private military school in Nagpur, with several minor girl students allegedly being harassed under the pretext of training.

The director of the military school has been arrested.

The action followed a police complaint by a teenage survivor alleging sexual and mental harassment at the private facility.

According to the complaint, girl students were allegedly subjected to "bad touch" and obscene acts and coerced into sexual relations under the guise of military training.

The girls were allegedly even called to the school office in the middle of the night, the complaint read.

The students alleged that the matter was brought to the notice of the teachers two months ago, but there was no action.

The school located in Saoner taluka had 56 students, including 14 girls. But only three girls now study there, with 11 of them having reportedly left the school after the allegations surfaced.

Nagpur Rural Police has registered a case under the stringent Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and other relevant sections based on the complaint.

Further investigation is underway.