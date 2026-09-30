Couple On Bike Harassed, Abused By Group Of Men In Bihar's Gaya

Jamui, Samastipur, Banka, Kishanganj, and now Gaya: in the last couple of weeks, a string of harassment cases involving young couples has been reported in Bihar.

In Gaya, a young couple on a motorcycle was harassed by a group of men, who surrounded them, made objectionable remarks, abused them and even manhandled them, showed a disturbing video.

The cows can be seen grazing in the distance as the couple, seated on the motorcycle, is stopped by a group of men who appear to be questioning them.

At one point, one of the men removes the motorcycle key and abuses them.

According to reports, a young man from the Gurua police station area had gone to visit a hill near Mahuadih - located within the Sherghati police station area - with a woman friend on Monday afternoon.

The couple has alleged that the men verbally abused and assaulted them. Reports indicate that the couple was detained at the location for a considerable period.

Some young men operate social media accounts and groups under the name 'Aryan'. It is being reported that the viral video also originated from a group associated with this name.

The police have not yet confirmed the arrest of any accused, nor have the identities of all the individuals seen in the video been made public.

Sherghati Station House Officer (SHO) Pramod Kumar stated that the viral video and all details related to the incident are being investigated.

Action will be taken against the accused in accordance with the law based on the investigation, the officer said, adding the police are working to identify the individuals seen in the video.