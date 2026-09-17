Pitru Paksha 2026: How To Reach Gaya From Delhi For Pind Daan And Shradh

Pitru Paksha 2026 will begin on Saturday, September 26, and continue until Saturday, October 10, with people across India performing shradh and pind daan rituals to remember and pay respect to their ancestors.

Gaya in Bihar is one of the major destinations for these rituals, attracting devotees from Delhi and other parts of the country.

For those travelling from Delhi to Gaya during Pitru Paksha, the city can be reached by train, road or flight. Gaya is an important railway junction on the Grand Chord section of the East Central Railway and has direct rail connectivity with Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Chennai, Patna and several other major cities.

Delhi To Gaya By Train

Train travel is one of the main options for people travelling from Delhi to Gaya. Several trains connect the two cities, including the Mahabodhi Express (12398), which runs between Delhi and Gaya, and the Purushottam Express (12802), which also passes through Gaya Junction.

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According to the information shared by the Gaya pilgrimage portal, four Rajdhani Express trains connect Delhi with Gaya Junction. These include the Sealdah Rajdhani, Kolkata Rajdhani, Bhubaneswar Rajdhani and Ranchi Rajdhani services. A Rajdhani service can take around 12 hours, while other mail and express trains can take around 15 to 17 hours.

The Mumbai-Howrah Mail (12322) also passes through Gaya Junction. Other trains include the Jodhpur-Howrah Express (12308) and Ajmer-Sealdah Express (12988).

Delhi To Gaya By Road

Gaya is also well connected by road with several parts of North and East India. The Grand Trunk Road connects the region with major cities and passes through Dobhi, which is around 30 km from Gaya. The road network connects Gaya with places such as Delhi, Kolkata, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Kanpur, Amritsar, Ranchi, Jamshedpur, Rourkela and Hazaribagh.

Another option for travellers is to reach Patna first and then continue to Gaya. Patna, the capital of Bihar, is around 120 km from Gaya and is connected to the city by road as well as rail. Travellers reaching Patna can hire a taxi or take a bus to Gaya.

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Delhi To Gaya By Flight

People who want to save travel time can also consider flying. Gaya has its own international airport and has air connectivity with different cities.

The information shared by the Gaya pilgrimage portal lists Delhi-Gaya-Varanasi connectivity operated by Air India.

Travellers who do not find a suitable direct flight to Gaya can also fly to Patna Airport. Patna is well connected with major domestic airports across India. From Patna, travellers can continue to Gaya by road or train. Since Gaya is around 120 km from Patna, taxis and buses can be used for the onward journey.

With Pitru Paksha beginning on September 26, those planning to perform pind daan or shradh in Gaya should check train and flight schedules, ticket availability and local travel arrangements before leaving Delhi.