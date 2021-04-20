Odisha Migrant Worker Returning Home From Surat Dies On Train

The police detained some of his co-passengers for COVID-19 test (Representational)

A 39-year-old migrant worker, who was returning home to Odisha's Ganjam district from Surat, died in a train, the Government Railway Police (GRP) said on Tuesday.

GRP personnel recovered the body of the man, identified as Biswanath Jena, from a coach of the Ahmedabad-Puri Express when it reached the Berhampur railway station on Tuesday morning.

"We can't rule out his death due to Covid-19. The exact cause of the death will be known only after the post-mortem examination. It will be conducted following all COVID-19 protocols," inspector in-charge, GRP Berhampur, Jyoti Prakash Nayak, said.

Biswanath Jena along with several others had boarded the train from Surat to return home amid a surge in coronavirus cases in the textile city of Gujarat.

"His health condition was normal when we began our journey from Surat. But he started suffering from loose motion in the train. He died on Monday night," said a passenger who accompanied Biswanath Jena.

The police have detained some of his co-passengers to test them for coronavirus.

Biswanath Jena had gone to Surat in November last year to work at a textile mill.