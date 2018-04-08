7 Railway Staff Suspended After Train Runs Without Engine For 10 Km

The coaches travelled from Titlagarh station, around 380 kilometres from Odisha's capital Bhubaneswar, towards Kesinga in Kalahandi district after the engine was detached to be attached at the other end of the train. Railway authorities said that the 10-km stretch where the coaches rolled has a downward slope.
The freak accident happened apparently because the skid-brake on the wheels of the coaches was not applied by the staff deployed. "When engine is detached to be attached at the other end, coaches should be secured with skids at the wheels. In this case, it appears that skids were not placed properly. Facts will be known after detailed enquiry," an East Coast Railway spokesman said.
Soon after the incident, an engine was sent from Titlagarh to ferry the coaches, he said.
The suspended staff included two engine drivers, three carriage repairing staff and two operating department employees.
(With inputs PTI and ANI)