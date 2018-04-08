Passenger Train Travels 10 Kms Engine-Less, Narrow Escape For Passengers

The Ahmedabad-Puri Express was at Titlagarh station, around 380 kilometres away from Odisha's capital, Bhubaneswar, when it started moving at around 10 pm in the night.
"All passengers are safe and no one was hurt when the coaches moved towards Kesinga after the engine was detached to be attached at the other end of the train," an East Coast Railway spokesperson told news agency PTI.
Railway authorities also said that the section from Titlagarh station towards Kesinga, an area near to the station, has a downward slope.
Two members of the Railways staff who were responsible for carrying out the shunting procedure, which includes adding the engine to the coaches, have been suspended, according to the spokesperson.
The spokesperson said that after the staff managed to stop the train, a train engine was sent to the spot to continue the train's journey.
(With Inputs From PTI And ANI)