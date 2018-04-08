Passenger Train Travels 10 Kms Engine-Less, Narrow Escape For Passengers Alert staff who noticed the Ahmedabad-Puri Express' untimely movement rushed to put stones on the railway tracks and bought the train to a halt.

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT The Ahmedabad-Puri Express travelled without an engine for 10 kilometres Bhubaneswar: A passenger train in Odisha travelled for 10 kilometres without an engine on Saturday night. The train engine had earlier been detached from the coaches and had remained detached when the train had left the station. The train had begun moving without the engine as skid brakes had not been applied by railway authorities. Alert staff who noticed the train's untimely movement rushed to put stones on the railway tracks and bought the train to a halt. Railway authorities said all the train passengers were safe.



The Ahmedabad-Puri Express was at Titlagarh station, around 380 kilometres away from Odisha's capital, Bhubaneswar, when it started moving at around 10 pm in the night.



"All passengers are safe and no one was hurt when the coaches moved towards Kesinga after the engine was detached to be attached at the other end of the train," an East Coast Railway spokesperson told news agency PTI.



Railway authorities also said that the section from Titlagarh station towards Kesinga, an area near to the station, has a downward slope.



Two members of the Railways staff who were responsible for carrying out the shunting procedure, which includes adding the engine to the coaches, have been suspended, according to the spokesperson.



The spokesperson said that after the staff managed to stop the train, a train engine was sent to the spot to continue the train's journey.



Jaideep Gupta, Divisional Railway Manager for Sambhalpur, under which Titlagarh station falls, has ordered a senior official-level inquiry into the movement of the train.



(With Inputs From PTI And ANI)



