IIM Sambalpur's New Batch Of MBA Has 76% Female Students

IIM Sambalpur inducted the 10th batch of MBA programme with three times more female students than males. There has been a significant increase in the enrollment of female students with 76% and for males by 24%. Out of the total 320 students, around 244 are females and 76 are male students.

Moreover, there was a significant rise in the percentage of non-engineers with 60%. While 40% students hailed from engineering fields. Around 194 students are from non-engineering background and 126 are from engineering fields.

In non-engineers category, 19% of the students are from science and commerce backgrounds, respectively while 12.5% from management and 4% from arts backgrounds.

Among the students, 46% have prior work experience, whereas 54% are freshers.

Explaining the reason behind the significant increase in female students at IIMs, Mahadeo Jaiswal, Director, IIM Sambalpur highlighted, "The idea of gender diversity was pioneered at IIM Sambalpur. Before 2017, the percentage of women students in MBA classes across IIMs was less than 11%, including IIM Sambalpur. In 2017, we made a bold decision to implement a policy that provided an additional 5% cut off reduction for female candidates when calling for interviews and then creating a common merit list. This initiative made history by achieving a 50% female enrollment from 2017 onwards, a model that has since been adopted by all IIMs."