IIM Sambalpur To Follow Independent Admission Process For MBA Programme 2025-27

IIM Sambalpur has announced a strategic shift in its admission process from the upcoming academic year. From 2025-26, the institute will independently conduct its admission process for its flagship MBA Programme. Additionally, the same admission process will be applied to the newly launched course MBA in Business Analytics, which offers an option for a dual degree from an international institute.

The new admission process by IIM Sambalpur will encourage a more holistic admissions experience through directly interacting with candidates. The process will include a flexible option to participate in personal interviews in either physical or virtual mode.



The institute will ensure admissions based on merit by using an aggregate of CAT 2024 scores, academic records, experience at work, and gender balance.



Important Takeaways from the Admission Process:

Flexible Interview Modes: Candidates can opt for online interviews or attend offline interviews at the IIM Sambalpur campus or at its Delhi campus, thus providing maximum flexibility.

Timeline of Admission:

Students who will be shortlisted after the first round will receive intimation through email by January 10, 2025, and shall have to register on the portal on or before January 25, 2025. The candidates will be verify and update their information and will have to upload the necessary documents while also indicating their preferred mode for interview should they be shortlisted

The second list for personal interviews will be intimated to the shortlisted candidates, who will then be able to choose their preferred slots

Personal interviews will be conducted between March 3, 2025 and April 18, 2025. While online interviews will be held throughout this period, the dates for offline interviews at the Sambalpur and Delhi campuses will be published soon.

The first merit list will be announced tentatively on May 10, 2025 and thereafter, subsequent lists will be declared (if necessary) until all seats are filled.



