IIM Sambalpur Launches Full-Time MBA In Business Analytics At Delhi Campus



IIM-Sambalpur has announced the launch of its first-ever full-time MBA programme in Business Analytics at its Delhi campus. The programme is designed for STEM graduates with relevant work experience and prepares them for the evolving data-driven business landscape.

Eligibility

Candidates with a high CAT percentile and having STEM academic background with one year of relevant experience can apply for admission to the programme.

IIM-Sambalpur also signed an MoU with the Asian Institute of Technology (AIT), Thailand for the dual-degree course with an objective to provide students with a globally-oriented, interdisciplinary education that combines the strengths of flagship MBA and Business Analytics. In 2024, AIT's MBA programme was ranked 23 in Asia and among the top 200 globally by QS Global MBA Rankings. It caters to the growing demand for professionals who can apply Advanced Analytics, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, and Machine Learning in business contexts.

Under this collaborative programme, students will spend the first year of their studies at IIM-Sambalpur's Delhi campus, with the option of going to AIT Thailand in their second year. Upon successful completion, they will be awarded a dual degree with a specialisation in Business Analytics along with a one-year extended work visa in Thailand through which they can find the opportunity to start their international professional career.

Around 70 students would be admitted to the programme.

IIM Sambalpur is already offering two dual degrees: MBA in Fintech Management in collaboration with Sorbonne Business School (Paris) and an Executive PhD and DBA programme, a collaboration between Bordeaux University School of Management.