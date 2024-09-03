IIM Ahmedabad Invites Applications For ePGD In Advanced Business Analytics

IIM Ahmedabad is inviting applications for ePGD in Advanced Business Analytics. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the institute for detailed information. The deadline to apply for the programme is September 30, 2024.

Eligibility criteria

In order to become applicable for applying to the programme, candidates must fulfil the following eligibility criteria:

Applicants must hold a bachelor's degree with strong quantitative and analytical problem solving skills.

They must have a minimum of 2 years' work experience preferably in the domain of business analytics. The experience criterion may be relaxed for candidates with exceptional academic/professional qualifications in a relevant field.

A valid GMAT/GRE/CAT/GATE or the ePGD-ABA qualifying-cum-aptitude test score.

The expected CAT cut-off required for the programme is an overall percentile of 70 or above.

For admission through GMAT, the candidate must have scored a total of 70 per cent or above.

In GRE, the candidate must have got a verbal score of 50 percentile or above and a quantitative score of 70 percentile or above.

The applicant applying through GATE must have scored a rank in the top 30 per cent of total test takers in the subject category.

Application fees

The registration forms will be completed after the submission of Rs 2,000 application fees for applying to the programme by September 30, 2024 11:59 pm.

The programme offers a mix of courses on tools and techniques for data visualization, modelling and analysis of varieties of data of different sizes; machine learning algorithms, cloud computing, and finally, the domain specific applications of data analytics in Marketing, HR, Finance, Operations and Public Policy.



