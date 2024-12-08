IIM Ahmedabad ePGD-ABA Round 2 Applications End On December 13, Check Details

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad will close Round 2 applications for the ePost Graduate Diploma in Advanced Business Analytics (ePGD-ABA) on December 13. This program focuses on key areas such as statistical analysis, machine learning, and predictive modeling, delivered by experienced faculty and industry experts.

The official notification reads: "The ePGD-ABA at IIMA is designed for working professionals looking to enhance their skills in business analytics, machine learning, and data-driven decision-making. The admissions process is structured to ensure that qualified candidates are selected for this rigorous programme, which equips students with the essential tools and knowledge needed to thrive in the data-driven business landscape."

Eligibility Criteria



Applicants must hold a bachelor's degree with strong quantitative and analytical problem-solving skills.

They must have a minimum of two years of work experience, preferably in the domain of business analytics. The experience criterion may be relaxed for candidates with exceptional academic or professional qualifications in a relevant field. A valid GMAT/GRE/CAT/GATE score or the ePGD-ABA Qualifying-cum-Aptitude Test score.

The expected CAT cut-off for the programme is an overall percentile of 70 or above.

For admission through GMAT, the candidate must have scored a total of 70 percent or above.

In GRE, the candidate must have a verbal score in the 50th percentile or above and a quantitative score in the 70th percentile or above. Applicants applying through GATE must have a rank in the top 30 percent of total test takers in the subject category.

Application fees

The registration process will be completed upon submission of a Rs 2,000 application fee for the programme.