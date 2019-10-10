IIM Ahmedabad's PG Programme In Advanced Business Analytics From Next Year

The programme delivery is through a thoughtful mix of online, and on-campus sessions.

Keeping the development of data-driven decision making becoming an integral part of the efficient functioning of every organisation and more generally of society at large in mind, IIM Ahmedabad is going to offer the Post Graduate Programme in Advanced Business Analytics (PGP-ABA), a 16-month post graduate diploma from academic year 2020. According to Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad or IIMA Director Prof. Errol D'Souza, this course enables those who take it to deploy appropriate methodologies so as to extricate significant information from data and enrich decision making that unlocks value for all stakeholders.

PGP-ABA is designed to help working professionals to acquire essential skills and knowledge for asking the right questions, addressing it with analysis of the right kind of data, and finally drive the decisions with the insights gained from the analysis to drive decisions, an official statement from the Institute said.

The programme provides a framework for transforming data into insights that are coupled into an effective business decision making process, the statement added.

The programme will focus on building blended expertise in data "literacy", data processing and business acumen.

"Along with the growth in processing power we are witnessing the growth of large pools of unstructured data which have embedded information that can be beneficially used for the good of organizations and societies," Prof. D'Souza said.

The PGP-ABA curriculum is designed to give the participants in-depth exposure to the analytics tools and techniques, and prepare them to solve business problems across industry verticals and functional domains using data.

The course is geared towards enhancing the analytical problem solving ability of the students through structured coursework.

The students will be exposed to state-of-the-art data handling tools and techniques, followed by a rigorous and comprehensive coverage of analytical methods and model development techniques, which are immediately applicable to cutting-edge business problems, the statement said.

"Besides explaining the theoretical underpinning of the tools and techniques, emphasis will be given on the hands on learning using a variety of data sets from various domains of applications," said Prof. Tathagata Bandyopadhyay, Chairperson, PGP-ABA while reiterating that IIMA believes in delivering high quality programmes, with emphasis on experiential learning and this programme is no exception.

The programme delivery is through a thoughtful mix of online, and on-campus sessions.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.