No Reservation For PhD Admissions In IIM Ahmedabad

The admission process for the IIMA PhD, a full time residential programme, began on September 10.

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad's decision to release PhD admission notification without the provisions of reservation for the 2020 session has drawn ire from various corners. The admission process for the PhD, which is a full time residential programme, began on September 10. Siddharth Joshi, a Fellow of IIM Bangalore and Deepak Malghan, Associate Professor at IIM Bangalore, while writing a letter to IIM-A director Errol D'Souza in this regard said the decision is "In clear violation of the IIM Act (2107) that granted unprecedented autonomy to IIMs".

When NDTV contacted, an official from IIMA refused to comment on the issue and said the "Executive committee is discussing the issue and will come out with a resolution soon".

"IIMA has a long history of wilfully skirting reservation provisions in the doctoral programme. We believe it is now time to make amends. IIMA is a public institution, and its actions in the Ph.D. program are in violation of the institute's implicit social compact," the letter from Prof Malghan and Siddharth Joshi said.

They also said "The argument that IIMA's doctoral programme is a super-speciality program is just as fallacious".

"PhD programmes at sister IIMs that are at least as rigorous as the the one at IIMA (and some of them arguably more research intensive than IIMA) have implemented reservations in their respective doctoral programmes," they said.

The last date for filling the application will be January 23, 2020.

Interviews will be held in March/April and admission decisions made by last week of April.

