IIM Ahmedabad Launches Leadership Programme For CBSE School Principals

IIM Ahmedabad will conduct a leadership programme for school principals in October

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad has launched a leadership programme for school principals and managers. The programme on Strategic Leadership for Schools in a changing environment will be held from October 14 October 18. The programme is open for School leaders or Principals of Senior Secondary Schools (with classes up to 12th) affiliated with any state, national of international education board.

The programme will cover topics such as strategic management and decision making, Element of visionary leadership, Introducing and managing change at institutional level, Counselling for academic excellence and happiness, Issues in teacher development, Managing innovations in schools, Right to education and its implications, etc.

The last date for IIM Ahmedabad to receive nominations for the programme is September 30, 2019. Organizational Sponsorship is required except in cases where the participant is likely to gain significantly from the programme. Interested individuals and organization scan get more information about the programme from Executive Education Officer, IIM Ahmedabad.

For Principals at a CBSE affiliated school, the deadline to submit their nomination is September 12, 2019 through the form forwarded by the board.

The programme fee is Rs. 80,000 excluding 18% GST for each participant.

The programme has been developed after careful in-depth and extensive research by the IIM Ahmedabad faculty about schools in the Indian context.

Click here for more Education News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.