5 Shares EMAIL PRINT Errol D'Souza Appointed Director Of IIM-Ahmedabad New Delhi: Professor Errol D'Souza was today appointed the director of the Indian Institute of Management- Ahmedabad (IIM-A), according to an official order. He has been appointed to the post for five years, the order issued by the Department of Personnel and Training said. He is at present the director in-charge and dean (faculty) at the institution.



Before joining IIM-A in 2001, D'Souza was the IFCI chair professor in the department of economics, University of Mumbai and was also a visiting scholar at Columbia University, New York, and a visiting senior fellow at the Institute of South Asian Studies, National University of Singapore.



He has worked on academic committees of the University Grants Commission and the Indian Council of Social Science Research, and has been associated with the Planning Commission and the Reserve Bank of India.



