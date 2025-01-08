Photos: Navya Naveli Nanda Shares Glimpses Of Her IIM Days

Navya Naveli Nanda is making the most of her time at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Ahmedabad.

On Wednesday, the granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, shared a series of pictures from the campus, where she is pursuing the Blended Post Graduate Programme.

The album features Navya Naveli Nanda posing with her batchmates.

Her caption read, “Best campus with the best people.”

Last year, when Navya Naveli Nanda secured a seat at IIM Ahmedabad, a section of people trolled her. They claimed that she used money to get into the prestigious institution.

Responding to the criticism, Navya told India Today, “Social media has been a great platform because it's given a lot of people a voice, a lot of people, who previously might not have that kind of a reach. India has some of the finest institutions in the world, and being a part of IIM Ahmedabad is incredible. I feel fortunate to receive higher education under the guidance of some of the finest professors in the world.”

She further added, “If I consider myself to be working for people, I don't think I can be offended by what they say. It's essential for me to look at feedback; it will only make me a better person, a better entrepreneur, and a better Indian."

"I accept that I come from a very different reality. People will have something to say about that. I don't give a lot of thought to what people say negatively; I use it to do the best that I can, in my journey,” she concluded.

Navya has also emphasised several times before, that she isn't interested in the movie business, and has different goals for herself.