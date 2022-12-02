Iron Rod Pierces Neck of Man Sitting On Window Seat Of Delhi-Kanpur Train

The train was stopped at Aligarh Junction and the body handed over to Government Railway Police.

A man today died on a train in a freak accident where an iron rod came crashing through the coach's window and pierced his neck. Horrifying visuals from the spot show the passenger, Harikesh Kumar Dubey, sitting still with his eyes closed with a pool of blood next to him on his seat.

The incident took place at 8:45 am between Danwar and Somna in the Prayagraj division of the North Central Railway on the Nilanachal Express train which was going from Delhi to Kanpur.

"An iron rod being used in a railway track work entered the train by damaging the window and pierced his neck. The train was stopped at Aligarh Junction and the body handed over to Government Railway Police. Investigation is underway," the Indian Railways said in a statement.

Harikesh Dubey was sitting on the window seat when the iron rod entered the coach after shattering the glass on the window.