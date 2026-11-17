The Odisha government on Monday geared up for the possible impact of Cyclone Akvan, the third cyclonic storm formed over the Bay of Bengal in three weeks, with the deployment of 74 rescue teams and early evacuation of vulnerable people in the southern districts.

Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari held a meeting to review preparedness based on the latest IMD forecast and said the government made "full arrangements to secure lives and property".

According to the latest bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a deep depression over the southeast and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal moved with a speed of 10 kmph during the past six hours till 5.30 pm, and intensified into a cyclonic storm Akvan.

It lay centred at a distance of 790 km south of Gopalpur in Odisha.

It is very likely to turn into a very severe cyclonic storm around November 19 morning and cross Andhra Pradesh between Nellore and Tuni, around noon the next day, with the maximum sustained wind speed of 120-130 kmph gusting to 145 kmph, the IMD said.

Odisha is likely to receive "heavy rainfall, but not extremely heavy rainfall" as experienced during the Cyclone Arnab that had made landfall in Andhra Pradesh on October 28, IMD Director General Mrutunjay Mohapatra said.

"District collectors have been asked to evacuate people from identified landslide-prone areas in Ganjam, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Koraput and Malkangiri," the minister said.

These districts have been directed to open relief centres and take care of the people, he said.

"The state government has decided to deploy 60 ODRAF and 14 NDRF teams to tackle the situation. The focus will be on the districts of Ganjam, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, and Puri, based on requirements," Pujari said.

"The impact of Cyclone Akvan is likely to be less on Odisha than that of Cyclone Arnab. We have not issued any red warning of extremely heavy rainfall this time," Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Director Manorama Mohanty said.

The Met office issued orange (rainfall between 12 cm and 20 cm) and yellow (rainfall between 7 cm and 11 cm) warnings for various districts in Odisha between November 18 and 21, she said.

The disaster management minister said the focus has been on preventing casualties in landslides.

At least 11 people were killed during Cyclone Arnab and six others remained missing in Odisha, with 10 of the deaths reported in landslides in Ganjam and Kandhamal districts.

In view of the experience of Cyclone Arnab, the administration has already released water from dams over Rushikulya, Nagabali, Bahuda and Vansadhara rivers in southern Odisha.

"The water resources department has already started working, and space has been created to store water during the impending rains," Pujari said.

With sea conditions likely to remain very rough from November 18 to November 20, fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea during the period.

Ganjam Collector Keerthi Vasan V said the district administration had identified landslide-prone locations and low-lying areas that could be inundated during the cyclone.

The district administration has shifted 107 pregnant women to safety ahead of the adverse weather conditions, he said.

The people from landslide-prone areas will be evacuated on Tuesday morning, the collector said.

Weather scientist U S Dash said three consecutive cyclones had hit Andhra Pradesh in 1987 in a span of 24 days.

He cited El Niño as the major factor behind the back-to-back cyclones formed over the Bay of Bengal this year.

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