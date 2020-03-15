Non-Veg Food Doesn't Spread Coronavirus: AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria

Consumption of non-vegetarian food does not cause the spread of coronavirus, AIIMS director said.

Consumption of non-vegetarian food or eggs does not cause the spread of coronavirus, AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria has said.

"As common healthcare precaution, all kinds of meat should be thoroughly washed and properly cooked," said the AIIMS Director.

Dr Guleria also dismissed the claims that the intensity of the virus would go down and ultimately vanish with the temperatures going up.

"The impact of the virus is as serious in hot-humid weather conditions of Singapore as in the colder environment of European countries," he said.

The AIIMS Director also said that consumption of clove (laung) and other herbs does not offer any guarantee against the coronavirus infection. "Nor can alcohol consumption pre-empt coronavirus spread," he said.

The AIIMS Director advised people to wash their hands thoroughly and frequently with soap to avoid corona infection. "One can also use sanitizers in case you don't have a soap," he said.