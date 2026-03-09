AIIMS Delhi Partners With ISRO For Space Medicine Research

All India Institute of Medical Sciences New Delhi has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Indian Space Research Organisation to advance research in space medicine, a move aimed at strengthening the country's human spaceflight programme.

The agreement was signed on Monday in New Delhi between AIIMS Director M. Srinivas and Dinesh Kumar Singh, who heads the Human Space Flight Centre. The event was attended by ISRO Chairman V. Narayanan and senior faculty members and researchers from AIIMS.

Under the partnership, the two institutions will collaborate on both ground-based and space-based research in space medicine. The areas of research include human physiology, cardiovascular and autonomic regulation, musculoskeletal health in microgravity, microbiome and immunology, genomics, and biomarkers, as well as behavioural health.

"This MoU will give us the escape velocity to venture together into the field of space medicine. Collaborative research between AIIMS and ISRO will benefit patients, the nation and ultimately humankind," AIIMS Director M. Srinivas said.

Referring to India's long-term development goals, he said the partnership could also help position the country as a leader in the discipline.

ISRO Chairman V. Narayanan highlighted the evolution of India's space programme while speaking at the ceremony. He recalled that in its early years, rockets and equipment were transported using bicycles and bullock carts, but the programme has since grown into a major global force in space technology.

He said partnerships with leading research and medical institutions such as AIIMS will play a key role in strengthening India's capabilities in human spaceflight.

The programme also featured a presentation on AIIMS' existing work in space medicine by Prof. K. K. Deepak, former head of the institute's physiology department.

Officials said the collaboration is expected to boost India's scientific capabilities in both biomedical research and human spaceflight as the country expands its ambitions in space exploration.

The event was attended by heads of departments, faculty members, students and representatives from several academic bodies at AIIMS, including the Resident Doctors Association and student groups.

The ceremony concluded with a visit by the ISRO chairman to the Multidisciplinary Centre Block at AIIMS.

