17-Page Suicide Note By AIIMS Rajkot Student Leads To Arrest Of 5 Students

The investigation into the tragic death of a final-year MBBS student at AIIMS Rajkot has taken a significant turn. Following a detailed 17-page suicide note, the Gandhigram Police have arrested five fellow medical students on charges of mental and physical torture that allegedly led to the victim's suicide.

The victim, a native of Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, was found dead near a railway track on March 14, 2026. The subsequent discovery of a lengthy suicide note provided a harrowing account of the "cruelty and coercion" he reportedly faced at the hands of his peers since January 2026.

According to the complaint filed by the victim's father, the five accused—who hail from Rajasthan, Haryana, and Bharuch—allegedly targeted the victim over a perceived relationship with a female student. The victim's note detailed a specific incident of physical assault on January 27 and described a persistent atmosphere of intimidation.

ACP Chintan Patel of the SC/ST Cell confirmed that the five students have been booked under the following: BNS Section 108: Abetment of suicide, section 3(5): Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention, the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The investigation revealed that this was not the first time the victim had reached out for help. In January, he reportedly attempted suicide and named the same five individuals. However, no formal police action was taken at that time, as the family did not press charges—a missed opportunity that has now come under heavy scrutiny.

The arrests coincide with the commencement of the final-year MBBS examinations. Following their production in court, the accused filed a petition requesting permission to appear for their papers.

The court has granted permission for the students to take their exams, but under strict conditions: that they will remain in police custody and that they will be transported to and from the examination hall under heavy police escort.

As the academic community reels from the tragedy, the police continue to gather evidence and witness statements to build a comprehensive case against the accused.