Noida Police Arrests Gurgaon Man For Posting Wife's Lewd Pics On Facebook

The accused is now lodged in jail, the police said. (Representational)

The Noida Police on Tuesday arrested a Gurgaon-based man who allegedly posted lewd pictures of his wife on Facebook with derogatory captions and comments using a fake profile, officials said.

The accused was tracked down by the Ecotech 3 police station which had lodged an FIR under the cyber crime laws against a "Pawan Dhadkan" - the name that appeared on the Facebook profile, on May 21, the officials said.

"The couple had got married in 2010 and lived in Gurgaon. They have two children also. But their relationship turned bitter to the extent that the husband (32) would beat the wife (28), prompting her to leave their house and move to Noida," Station House Officer Bhubnesh Kumar Sharma told PTI.

"She had started living separately and found work in a private factory in Noida. Somehow, the husband got enraged after he got to know of this. In a vengeful mood, he created a Facebook profile using name ''Pawan Dhadkan'' through which he started posting lewd pictures of his wife along with derogatory captions and comments," Mr Sharma said.

The woman had approached the police on May 21, alleging harassment from the social media user, after which the FIR was lodged, the police said.

During probe, the police got clues suggesting her husband could be the person running this Facebook profile which eventually turned out to be true and led to his arrest from Gurgaon on Tuesday, the police said.

Besides the provisions of the Information Technology Act, the FIR also invoked IPC sections 377 (unnatural offences), 498A (cruelty meted to woman at husband's home), 506 (criminal intimidation), 509 (words or gestures intended to insult the modesty of a woman) against the accused, the police said.

The husband, who has been jobless since several months and turned alcoholic, is now lodged in jail now, the police added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)