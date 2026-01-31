Advertisement
BJP Leader Manoj Tiwari Files Police Complaint Against Fake Facebook Account

The North East Delhi MP said in a post on X on Saturday that he had already complained against the "fake" ID, yet it was surprisingly active.

Read Time: 2 mins
BJP Leader Manoj Tiwari Files Police Complaint Against Fake Facebook Account
Tiwari lodged the complaint at Mandir Marg police station in New Delhi.
New Delhi:

BJP Lok Sabha MP Manoj Tiwari has filed a police complaint against a "fake" Facebook account in his name.

The North East Delhi MP, who is also a popular Bhojpuri singer and actor, said in a post on X on Saturday that he had already complained against the "fake" ID, yet it was surprisingly active.

Tiwari lodged the complaint at Mandir Marg police station in New Delhi after a video was posted from the said Facebook ID of a strongly-worded criticism of the now-stayed UGC regulations and a photo of the MP.

"Some unknown person under a conspiracy is operating a fake Facebook ID in my name. My real Facebook ID has a blue tick. I lodged a police complaint on January 22, yet the fake ID is active and the person operating it was not caught," Tiwari said in his post, demanding that the police arrest the person.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) Regulations over discrimination against SC, ST and OBC students in higher educational institutions were recently stayed by the Supreme Court, amid protests against them due to apprehensions that they may be misused against general category people.

It was alleged that the new rules, apparently brought in the name of equality at higher educational institutions, will put general category students in an indefensible position.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

