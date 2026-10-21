No Water For 24 Hours In Several Areas Of Gurugram From Friday

Water supply will be affected from Friday at 10 am to Saturday at 10 am in various areas of Gurugram due to upgrade work at the Boosting Station in Sector 16.

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) issued a public notice on Wednesday regarding this matter.

According to an official statement, the upgrade work at the Boosting Station in Sector 16 will necessitate a 24-hour shutdown, affecting drinking water supply starting from October 23, 2026, at 10 am until October 24, 2026, at 10 am.

This shutdown is required for the construction of a new pump house.

The affected areas during the shutdown include Village Basai, Kadipur, Sarhol, Chakarpur, Nathupur, Sikanderpur, Sukrali and Gaushala Booster.

Areas also affected include Sector 37, 34, Civil Lines, Hans Enclave, Sector 10A, Sector 14,15 8116,17,18, 27,28,29,30,31,32, 38, 39, 40, 41, 43, DLF Phase IV, Cyber City and Udyog Vihar Phase-to V, South City 1, Sushant Lok and MG Road, they added.

"All residents in these areas are advised to use water judiciously to avoid complete dry conditions", officials said.

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