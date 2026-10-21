"I Looked At His A**": Trump Goes Into Graphic Detail About US Senator's Body

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday gushed over Senator Jon Husted's physique while speaking at a rally for Republican Senate candidate Michael Whatley in Greenville, North Carolina.

"I'm studying his body. I've never studied the body of a man before. It's not my thing. Nothing wrong with it, of course", he said, referring to Husted's body.

Trump then proceeded to speak graphically about the Senator's body, who is currently in a midterms race in Ohio.

"But I looked at his ass, and then I looked at his legs. I said, 'His ass, s***, it's like - it's like a pile of muscle,'" Trump continued. "Then I looked at his legs, and I said, 'Man, his feet are big.' Then I looked at his shoulders, and I tapped him on the shoulder, and it actually hurt my hand. He's like a piece of steel."

However, this is not the first time Trump has spoken about the senator's physique.

On October 12, while at a rally in Ohio, Trump admired Husted's body and said that he "watched up and down".

"I looked, and I watched up and down. I looked at his ass, and I looked at the whole - and then I looked at his hands. Look at his hands. He's got these, like, claws," Trump said.

The videos, that have now been shared widely on social media, have people saying that Trump's comments on Husted's body are "disturbing".

"He curses constantly now. Another sign of disinhibition, along with thirsting over shapely male buttocks," one user wrote on X.

"He sounds so aroused while describing this it's disturbing," another user said. "So we're back on talking about men's bodies with Uncle Dementia. I bet John Husted is not thrilled," a third noted.

Trump Has Previously Praised Other Men's Bodies

Trump has a well-documented habit of publicly commenting on and complimenting the physical appearance and bodies of men around him.

He has openly fawned over the physiques of sports figures. This includes praising the "legs like tree trunks" of football player Jaxson Dart, marvelling at the muscles of various UFC fighters, and famously praising the late golf legend Arnold Palmer by recounting how other professionals who showered with him were amazed by his "unbelievable" physique.

