367 Dead In Rain-Related Incidents In Himachal This Monsoon, 281 Roads Blocked

Himachal Pradesh has been battered by heavy rainfall for the past several weeks

As many as 281 roads, including National Highway 305, were blocked in Himachal Pradesh due to rainfall, according to the State Emergency Operation Centre on Sunday.

Besides this, 177 water supply schemes have also been disrupted. However, there were no fire incidents in the past 24 hours, the government data added.

At least 367 people have died in Himachal Pradesh in rain-related incidents this year since the onset of monsoon, the State Disaster Management Authority said on Friday.

According to official data, an average of about seven individuals have been losing their lives daily in rain-linked occurrences within the hilly state since the monsoon's commencement on June 24.

Himachal Pradesh has been battered by heavy rainfall for the past several weeks and the state has suffered great loss of life as well as property in various rain-related incidents, such as landslides, cloudbursts, flash floods, etc.

Apart from casualties, the disaster management said that the monetary loss is expected to reach nearly Rs 12,000 crore.

Over the span of two weeks, Himachal Pradesh has witnessed significant landslides occurring in various locations, the most recent being in Kullu on Thursday.

Meanwhile, out of the total deaths as per data available with the state disaster management authority, 136 people have lost their lives due to landslides and flash floods. A total of 231 people have lost their lives due to road accidents or other reasons, the government added.

