No Bail For Congress Leader Who Assaulted Dalit Woman In Kerala's Palakkad

A special SC/ST court in Kerala's Palakkad district on Friday rejected the anticipatory bail plea of Congress councillor Prashobh C Vatsan, who is accused of sexually assaulting a Dalit woman after allegedly promising her a job. Police said Prashob is currently on the run.

Prashob, councillor of Ward 24 at Kunnathurmedu in Palakkad municipality and a leader known within the district rank with close ties to MPs Shafi Parambil and Rahul Amamkootathil, is perceived to have caused severe electoral damage to the party, as the incident came out a week before the state elections. The Congress dismissed him from the party after it came under pressure and his proximity to the leaders became a talking point in the election season.

The court considered the survivor's statement recorded in person before rejecting the bail plea. Quite surprisingly, police have still not been able to catch Prashob. Police say it has launched efforts to trace the councillor following the registration of the case by Palakkad Town South Police on the directions of the district police chief.

According to the complaint, the woman, who had come to Palakkad city to pursue a beautician course, was approached by Prashob with an offer of employment. She alleged that he later developed a friendship with her and sexually assaulted her multiple times at his residence, in a car and at a hotel.

The woman had initially submitted a complaint to the chief minister, after which police registered a case and began an investigation. Prashobh had moved the anticipatory bail plea through a lawyer, claiming innocence and assuring the court that he would cooperate with the investigation if granted relief. The plea, which was earlier scheduled for consideration on Saturday, was later postponed to Monday to hear the police and prosecution before being rejected.

The case has also triggered political reactions. The BJP alleged that the failure to arrest the accused so far reflected serious lapses on the part of the police and claimed that he was receiving support from a senior public representative in Palakkad.