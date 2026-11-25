The government is unlikely to push for age-gating teenagers on social media and is instead looking to have platforms regulate young users' engagement themselves, officials familiar with the matter said, signalling a shift away from access restrictions towards industry-led safeguards.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) is weighing an approach that would leave companies to introduce measures such as screen-time limits, restrictions during school hours, night-time curbs and parental controls, broadly along the lines of Meta's proposal in the US, the officials said.

"Blanket bans have not worked in the past, the government is weighing the pros and cons of all policies," an official familiar with the matter said. "The companies will of course have to comply with all legal requirements, including the DPDP Act."

The move aligns with a long-standing industry demand that blanket bans are difficult to enforce and could push teenagers towards less regulated platforms.

Meta's proposal in the US includes limiting teenagers' usage to two hours a day, restricting access between midnight and 6 am, muting notifications during school hours (8 am to 3 pm) and prompting users after every 15 minutes of continuous usage. Restrictions can be relaxed with parental approval. The company has also proposed similar safeguards across social media platforms, including TikTok and YouTube.

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Companies will also have to comply with the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act, which treats users below 18 as children and requires verifiable parental consent for processing their personal data. This would require platforms to establish mechanisms to identify minors, verify consent and ensure safeguards while processing their data.

WhatsApp has already begun testing a voluntary age-confirmation mechanism in India, asking some users to confirm their date of birth as platforms prepare for DPDP compliance.

The move comes as age-based restrictions in other countries have run into enforcement challenges. Australia's under-16 social media restrictions, which took effect in December 2025, have not prevented children from retaining accounts, creating new ones or bypassing age-verification systems. Children have continued to access platforms using false details or exploiting gaps in verification, exposing the limitations of age-based bans.

Several European countries, too, have considered or pursued restrictions on minors' social media access, but enforcement, privacy concerns and differences in national laws have complicated implementation. The region has yet to establish a uniformly enforced ban on teenagers accessing social media.

Industry bodies and digital rights groups have argued that age-gating is difficult to enforce at scale, can be circumvented and risks excessive collection of personal data. They have also cautioned against treating age restrictions as a substitute for addressing platform design, recommendation algorithms and exposure to harmful content.

MeitY's emerging approach would shift the focus from who can access social media to how platforms manage teenagers' usage, putting the onus on companies to build safeguards into their services rather than relying on blanket prohibitions.

Age-gating could also create privacy and data-security risks by requiring platforms to collect more personal information, said Shruti Narayan, a Delhi-based lawyer. "It is better to have voluntary age disclosure by all users and stronger enforcement of policies against violent and harmful content. Age-gating would require platforms to collect more identity information than is strictly necessary, putting that data at risk in the event of a breach. They could also use it to serve targeted advertisements and content. Age-gating places a greater burden on parents and users. The right approach is to ensure that platforms are safe for everyone who uses them."