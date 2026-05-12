"Business For Particular Gangs": Ashok Gehlot After NEET Exam Cancelled

Spotlighting that papers are being regularly leaked, be it in the Army, the UGC, former chief minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot called for a thorough investigation after the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday cancelled the NEET-UG 2026 examination held on May 3 over alleged paper leak irregularities.

The Centre also announced that the country's biggest undergraduate medical entrance test will be re-conducted on dates to be notified separately.

"This is a very big thing. Papers are being regularly leaked. The government should make this its priority and help stop such leaks," Gehlot told NDTV, urging the goverment to get to the bottom of it.

"This has become a business for particular gangs, there needs to be thorough and severe investigation," the former chief minister underlined.

#NDTVExclusive | "This has become a business for particular gangs, there needs to be thorough and severe investigation" : Former Chief Minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) speaks to NDTV's @VedikaS on NEET UG 2026 exam cancellation pic.twitter.com/zCmFUWgokD — NDTV (@ndtv) May 12, 2026

The Government has referred the matter to the Central Bureau of Investigation, or CBI, for a comprehensive probe into the allegations.

In a statement, the National Testing Agency said the decision was taken after inputs were examined in coordination with central agencies, and findings shared by law enforcement agencies raised concerns over the integrity of the examination process.

"On the basis of the inputs subsequently examined by NTA in coordination with the central agencies, and the investigative findings shared by the law enforcement agencies and in order to ensure that there is transparency in the system, the National Testing Agency, with the approval of the Government of India, has decided to cancel the NEET (UG) 2026 examination conducted on 3 May 2026, and to re-conduct the examination on dates that will be notified separately," the statement said.

The agency said the "present examination process could not be allowed to stand."

Acknowledging the inconvenience caused to students and parents, the agency said the decision was taken to preserve the credibility of the examination system.

"The decision has been taken because the alternative would have caused greater and more lasting damage to that trust," the statement read.

The agency clarified that the registration data, candidature details and examination centres chosen by candidates for the May 2026 cycle would remain valid for the re-test. No fresh registration will be required, and no additional fee will be charged.

NEET-UG, the single entrance examination for admission to MBBS, BDS and other undergraduate medical courses across India, was conducted on May 3 in pen-and-paper mode across over 5,400 centres in 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad.

Around 22.79 lakh students appeared for the examination.