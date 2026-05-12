NEET UG 2026 Exam Cancelled After Paper Leaks, Protests Erupt In Delhi

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday cancelled the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2026 amid allegations that the question paper had been leaked the night before the May 3 examination.

The agency said the examination, which serves as the qualifying test for admission to undergraduate medical courses across the country, will now be re-conducted on fresh dates to be announced separately.

The NTA said the decision was taken to ensure transparency in the examination and evaluation processes and to preserve public trust in the system. The agency added that the move had been approved by the Government of India. Lakhs of students appear for the examination every year.

"On the basis of inputs subsequently examined by the National Testing Agency and investigative findings shared by law enforcement agencies, the NTA, with the approval of the Government of India, has decided to cancel the NEET (UG) 2026 examination conducted on May 3," the agency said in a statement.

The NTA said its review established that the examination process "could not be allowed to stand". It also noted that the Centre has decided to hand over the matter to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for further investigation.

The cancellation triggered protests by student organisations in several parts of the country. One such protest, organised by the National Students' Union of India (NSUI), the student wing of the Congress, was held near Shastri Bhawan, the headquarters of the Union Education Ministry in central Delhi.

NSUI stages protest over NEET (UG) 2026 paper leak,s near Shashtri Bhawan in Delhi



NDTV's @TanushkaDutta joins @VedikaS with more details pic.twitter.com/ZkRRn7Za3F — NDTV (@ndtv) May 12, 2026

In an official statement issued in continuation of its May 10 press release, the NTA said it had referred the matter under consideration to central agencies on May 8 for independent verification and necessary action to ensure the fair, secure, and credible conduct of national examinations.

In continuation of its press release dated 10 May 2026, the National Testing Agency wishes to inform candidates, parents, and members of the public of the following decisions taken in respect of NEET (UG) 2026. NTA had, on 8 May 2026, referred the matters then under consideration… — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) May 12, 2026

"On the basis of the inputs subsequently examined by NTA in coordination with the central agencies, and the investigative findings shared by the law enforcement agencies, the National Testing Agency, with the approval of the Government of India, has decided to cancel the NEET (UG) 2026 examination conducted on 3 May 2026," the agency said.

According to the statement, the inputs received by the agency, along with findings shared by law enforcement authorities, established that the examination process "could not be allowed to stand." The revised examination dates and fresh admit card schedule will be announced through official channels in the coming days.

The Government of India has also decided to hand over the matter to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a comprehensive inquiry into the allegations related to the examination. The NTA said it would extend full cooperation to the investigating agency and provide all required records and assistance.

The agency acknowledged that conducting the examination again would cause inconvenience to students and their families but maintained that the decision was necessary to protect the integrity and trust associated with the national examination system.

NTA further clarified that the registration data, candidature details, and examination centres chosen by candidates for the May 2026 cycle will be carried forward for the re-conducted examination. No fresh registration will be required and no additional examination fee will be charged. The agency also said that fees already paid by candidates will be refunded, while the re-examination will be conducted using NTA's internal resources.

Candidates and parents have been advised to rely only on official communication channels for updates regarding the revised examination schedule and admit cards, and to ignore unverified information circulating on social media.